ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ishi Camp Fire Crew Training next week

By Corning Observer
Corning Observer
Corning Observer
 2 days ago

Fire crews from throughout Northern California will be participating in the 37th annual Isha Camp Fire Crew Training Exercise May 3-5, in preparation for this fire year.

The Ishi Fire Crew Exercise provides an opportunity for 20 fire crews from the North State to be evaluated on safety performance, physical conditioning, handline construction and firefighting knowledge. Fire crews will hike approximately 3.1 miles into the incident site, construct 300 yards of fire line in heavy brush and deploy fire shelters under simulated emergency conditions.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Division of Juvenile Justice operate 30 conservation camps throughout the state.

CalFire, in conjunction with the California Conservation Corps operates fire crews with Conservation Corps members. Additionally, CalFire has begun using firefighter hand crews and California National Guard hand crews in some CalFire Units. This partnership of state agencies, inmates, wards, firefighters, Corps members and National Guard personnel provide a force of trained firefighters who are prepared for all types of emergency incident mitigation and resource conservation.

Ishi Conservation Camp is located at 30502 Plum Creek Rd. in Paynes Creek.

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

HOMICIDE ON U.S HIGHWAY 199

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they say is the homicide of a 41-year-old Minnesota man. The victim’s body was found on US Highway 199 at a turnout north of Gasquet. Investigators say Sawri Vang’s body was found by deputies near his vehicle at the turnout. Deputies say […] The post HOMICIDE ON U.S HIGHWAY 199 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Member of a Lake County fire department arrested in arson case

LAKE COUNTY — A 20-year-old member of a fire department in Lake County has been arrested for allegedly setting two fires in Yates Township. According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to two separate fires Wednesday, April 27. A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer discovered the first fire on 80th Street. The second fire occurred a few hours later on Queens Highway, near 80th Street.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California National Guard#Calfire Units#Ishi Conservation Camp
Lakeland Gazette

Structure Fire

This past weekend #LFD crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire. Thankfully all residents had safely evacuated the property prior to arrival and #firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control. #LakelandFD#firstresponders#LFDinACTION.
ACCIDENTS
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead, 1 Airlifted after Head-On Collision on Estero Lane [Bodega Bay, CA]

BMW Driver Pronounced Dead after Wrong-Way Crash on Estero Lane. The deadly car accident happened around 10:15 p.m., just west of Estero Lane. For reasons unknown, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was heading north and swerved across the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes. As a result, the Toyota slammed head-on into a southbound BMW 325 XI.
BODEGA BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rough And Not-So-Ready? Small Nevada County Town’s Fire Department Struggling Financially

ROUGH AND READY (CBS13) — It’s the Rough and Ready Fire Department, and yes, things are rough. The department in the small Nevada County town has already had to cut more than $200,000 in expenses and that’s not even enough. But the community there wants to make sure they keep their small-town fire department. “I have a husband with heart problems, COPD, AFib, diabetes and whenever he’s in trouble, they’re right here,” said Rough and Ready resident Josslin Macmenicall. For Macmenicall and her husband, the local firefighters are their lifeline. “He’s actually went once and they brought him back,” she said of her husband....
ROUGH AND READY, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 PG&E Workers Injured in Explosion in the North Bay

Two PG&E workers are in the hospital after an explosion at a work site near Calistoga Friday. The utility company said the blast happened just before 5 p.m. when the workers were conducting a hydrotest on a gas line. The incident occurred along Highway 29 just south of Calistoga. No...
CALISTOGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search For Missing Father, Son Boaters Scott & Josh Arbaugh Off Humboldt Bay Suspended

HUMBOLDT COUNTY (CBS SF) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search Wednesday night for a missing man and his son who were on their fishing boat in Humboldt Bay a day earlier. According to officials, the family of 68-year-old Scott Arbaugh and 49-year-old Josh Arbaugh notified the Coast Guard around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday after they did not return home. The pair had launched their 16-foot boat from Fields Landing Tuesday morning to test the boat’s motor. Coast Guard helicopter and boat crews were deployed, along with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Police Department and the California Department of Fish...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Caltrans: One-way traffic control ahead for Highway 20

Caltrans is alerting motorists to expect travel delays and one-way traffic control on Highway 20 in Nevada County and Highway 193 in Placer County for the next few weeks for various construction activities, a news release states. On Highway 20, turnout construction will resume Monday and Tuesday. The east- and...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California declares historic water emergency measures amid drought

The historically severe drought in Southern California has compelled one of its water suppliers to implement "emergency" conservation measures for the first time that will affect roughly 6 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) declared the water shortage emergency Tuesday and ordered limits to "reduce nonessential...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Closure on I-5 to impact thousands of Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed. Caltrans said the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVL

Firefighters extinguish 12 acre escaped burn pile in Selma

SELMA — Firefighters responded to an escaped burn pile that spread across on Crooks Creek Road Thursday, Apr. 28 at 4:23 pm. The Illinois Valley Fire District, ODF and a private excavator battled the flames caused by several burn piles of branches and brush that had escaped up a hillside.
SELMA, OR
Corning Observer

Investigation into body found in Red Bluff

Tehama County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of a Red Bluff man after his body was located off McCoy Rd in the unincorporated area of Red Bluff on April 8. The body of Aaron James Ripley, 41, was located in a wooded area of McCoy Road near Matlock...
RED BLUFF, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Body found at Recology in Marysville

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday the discovery of a man’s body recently at a Recology facility at 3001 N. Levee Rd. in Marysville. Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said the body found was a white male adult who has yet to be identified. He said the department received a call about the body on Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m.
MARYSVILLE, CA
Corning Observer

Corning Observer

Corning, CA
764
Followers
37
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Corning Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy