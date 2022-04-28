Ishi Camp Fire Crew Training next week

Fire crews from throughout Northern California will be participating in the 37th annual Isha Camp Fire Crew Training Exercise May 3-5, in preparation for this fire year.

The Ishi Fire Crew Exercise provides an opportunity for 20 fire crews from the North State to be evaluated on safety performance, physical conditioning, handline construction and firefighting knowledge. Fire crews will hike approximately 3.1 miles into the incident site, construct 300 yards of fire line in heavy brush and deploy fire shelters under simulated emergency conditions.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Division of Juvenile Justice operate 30 conservation camps throughout the state.

CalFire, in conjunction with the California Conservation Corps operates fire crews with Conservation Corps members. Additionally, CalFire has begun using firefighter hand crews and California National Guard hand crews in some CalFire Units. This partnership of state agencies, inmates, wards, firefighters, Corps members and National Guard personnel provide a force of trained firefighters who are prepared for all types of emergency incident mitigation and resource conservation.

Ishi Conservation Camp is located at 30502 Plum Creek Rd. in Paynes Creek.