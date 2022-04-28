ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning Healthcare District Campus installs back-up generatiors

By Julie R. Johnson jjohnson@tcnpress.com
Julie R. Johnson/Corning Observer Corning Healthcare District Board of Directors took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 22 for two new emergency back-up generators placed on the district's campus, 145 Solano St. Pictured from left, Tehama County Supervisor John Leach, Director Lilia Rodriguez, Director Ross Turner, Director Yvonne Boles, Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams, District Manager Tina Hale, Director Pat Hunn, Director Valanne Cardenas, and Congressman Doug LaMalfa.

Corning Healthcare District Board of Directors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the district's two new emergency back-up generators on April 22 at the district campus, 145 Solano St.

Board President Yvonne Boles welcomed all of those attending the ceremony, including Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Tehama County supervisors John Leach and Bob Williams.

District Manager Tina Hale said the generators will provided 100 kilowatts of clean natural gas-fired generation each for the campus facilities in the case of a power outage.

“In short, should a disaster strike Corning, we will be up and running, not just for us, but for the entire community,” she added.

The project started with a Community Power Resiliency grant from the California Office of Emergency Services.

“Our grant application was written by Amy Schutter of North State Grant Solutions, and I would like to thank her for her efforts,” Hale said.

Overall, the project cost approximately $500,000.

“Even though we received a sizable grant,” Hale said, “it still took considerable district resources to execute this project.”

She acknowledge the efforts of each board member, Boles, Ross Turner, Pat Hunn, Valanne Cardenas, Lilia Rodriguez, and district Facilities Manager Mike Smith.

The healthcare district campus encompasses North Valley Catholic Social Services, Tehama County Health Services Agency and Social Services, Quest Diagnostics, Family Counseling Center, Children First, Adventist Health Corning Clinic, including x-ray and lab services.

In his remarks, LaMalfa congratulated the district and noted the generators were especially significant as they will serve a healthcare campus.

“This is a win for us here today, a great piece of infrastructure that is vital to the community,” he added.

Hale recognized several people who took part in the project, including Les Converse the crew members of Converse Construction of Redding, who completed the project on time and budget, and Chris Norden of CSDA.

“Finally, on behalf of the board, we would like to acknowledge the efforts of our own maintenance manager, Mike Smith. His tireless commitment to this project was instrumental in its success,” she added.

