Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - During senior Adriana Ramirez’s final at bat at Joe Miller Field, her RBI double gave McNeese an 8-0 (5 inn.) run rule walk off win over Incarnate Word in the rubber game of the Southland Conference series Saturday afternoon allowing McNeese to take the series 2-1 with both wins coming in run-rule victories. The Cowgirls’ rally fell short in the first game of the doubleheader, falling 7-6.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO