Drought shuts down Corning cemetery irrigation

The Corning Cemetery District Board of Trustees has decided to discontinue watering the grounds at the Sunset Hills Cemetery on Oren Avenue in Corning.

In a published statement the district said, “After careful thought and deliberation of our duty in the face of historic drought conditions, the Corning Cemetery District Board of Trustees has determined not to irrigate the cemetery grounds for the 2022 spring/summer season.”

The statement goes on to say the decision was difficult as the district has been vigilant in keeping the 14 acres of cemetery grounds well maintained.

“The board feels it has a duty to be proactive in conservation efforts for the benefit of our neighbors and the community,” according to the statement.

Trees on the ground will continue to be watered and the boards said it will re-evaluate the watering schedule for the 2023 spring/summer season.

The board is open to feedback and questions concerning this decision and welcomes the public to address concerns at a board meeting, the next being May 19 at 4470 Oren Ave., Corning, or call 530-824-2255.