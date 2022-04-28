ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Study Finds Losing Weight Makes You Look Older

By Mikey O
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a study out of the Medical College of Wisconsin, losing weight can make you look much older. Here's another reason not to bother dieting and just embrace your chubbiness in all of its spectacular glory. You've got to be kidding me. I finally get...

cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Have You Ever Eaten Cajun Spyders? It’s Not What You Think

Here in Louisiana, we tend to see an animal and instinctively want to start cooking rice and making a recipe on how to eat it. We start thinking if a red, brown, or white gravy would be the best route to take for said animal. I remember when the Apple Snails, the ones trying to kill crawfish, first came out. There were so many warnings from Wildlife and Fisheries saying for people to NOT eat them because they have some bad stuff inside of them. Where else in the world do you have to WARN people NOT to eat a random animal found in the wild. I know there was some cajun out there thinking, "Nah, we can just add them to the pot! Problem solved".
HACKBERRY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy