Mill Creek scored three runs in the seventh inning Thursday to erase a two-run deficit and stun North Forsyth 4-3, eliminating the Raiders from the Class 7A playoffs. Brett Barfield started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single, then after Mill Creek knotted the score 1-1, Colin Seabold put the Raiders back in front with a two-run single in the fourth.

FORSYTH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO