JOHNSON CITY — Jake Roberts has received many accolades, including the 2020 TSSAA Class 4A championship game MVP award, for his football playing days at Elizabethton. Still, his selection Saturday as the National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Chapter Top Scholarship Recipient ranks right at the top of the list. Roberts, who is slated to play for East Tennessee State in the fall, was chosen from a field of worthy candidates based on both his on-field achievements and his 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO