Gurranq, Beast Clergyman and Elden Ring deathroot locations

By Jeffrey Parkin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Elden Ring deathroot guide, we’ll show you how to find Gurranq, Beast Clergyman and how to use deathroot to get rewards from him at the Bestial Sanctum. We’ll also show you the location of all nine deathroots in the Lands Between. Elden Ring’s deathroot is...

Elden Ring Frenzy-Flaming Tower guide

Frenzy-Flaming Tower is a dungeon in Elden Ring’s Liurnia of the Lakes region, where you can find the Howl of Shabriri incantation. In this Elden Ring Frenzy-Flaming Tower guide, we’ll tell you where to find the dungeon, what loot to expect, enemies you’ll encounter, and how to survive the madness.
How to find and complete The Great-Jar’s challenge in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring’s dangerous, poisonous swamp — the region called Caelid — you’ll run into a giant jar standing guard outside of a castle. This character is not-so-subtly named The Great-Jar, and you’ll likely see them for the first time from a cliff face overlooking where he sits, just next to the minor Erdtree to the west.
Elden Ring dragons are way cooler through a kid’s eyes

Elden Ring is a stunning open-world RPG that feels like an endless well of surprises. Whether it’s summoning giant glowing jellyfish or the simple joy of trotting around on Torrent, the game provides ample opportunities for players to admire its world. It’s a wonder for any person to behold, but watching a child discover it for the first time feels like a special treat. Lately, to the delight of fans online, streamer Sizzsarz has been streaming Elden Ring alongside a special guest: her daughter Evie.
Warcraft mobile game reveal coming Monday

On Monday, Blizzard is planning to give a first look at its long-awaited upcoming mobile entry in the Warcraft series. While we’ve known about Blizzard’s plans for a new mobile Warcraft game for some time now, this looks to be our first glimpse at what exactly that will entail.
Person
Hunter
New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is a Disappointment for Players

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update is a disappointment for players on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X who have been desperate for not just new content, but a meaningful update. This new update is not that. In fact, it's not even relevant to anyone but those playing the open-world western on PC as the update is only available via PC.
Pokemon Red and Blue Players Discover "Hidden" Feature More Than 20 Years Later

Hard as it might be to believe, the first generation of Pokemon games released in Japan more than 26 years ago, and in North America just over 23 years ago. While some players know Pokemon Red and Blue inside and out, it seems that one feature from the original game is just now being discovered by players. Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a video from the game stating that they had no idea players could reorder a Pokemon's moves between specific slots by using the Game Boy's "Select" button. The post has gone viral, as many others had no idea, either!
Is there a game only you seem to remember?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase announced for June 12

Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will hold their annual gaming showcase, which is typically aligned with E3 in June, on Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT, Microsoft announced Thursday. The livestreamed show promises to feature “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world,” Microsoft said in a statement.
Warframe’s new quest cracks open a galaxy full of weird, wild lore

With a decade’s worth of content to explore, Warframe can be intimidating, especially for those who are just starting out. However, players who are patient enough to delve beyond the high-octane ninja flipping and space-mech murder gameplay will find one of the most compelling plots in all of gaming. The game recently concluded a long-running, highly dramatic plot centered around the Lotus, players’ collective Space Mom. And with Wednesday’s new update, Angels of the Zariman, developer Digital Extremes has opened a new act for a universe that has grown to rival canons like Warhammer 40K.
Pokémon Go ‘A Mega Moment’ Special Research and event guide

Pokémon Go is having a new event “A Mega Moment” to integrate the new changes that came to Mega Evolution. The event takes place from April 29 until May 1 and features many opportunities to catch Pokémon that Mega Evolve. Our Pokémon Go “A Mega Moment” event guide lists out the Special Research, increased spawns, and Field Research Tasks.
Dragon Ball Trailer Previews Ultra God Mission 2: Watch

The Ultra God Mission sees heroes and villains from Dragon Ball's past returning to life as a new tournament arc takes place within the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, a new trailer has arrived that gets anime fans up to speed and hints at some upcoming fights and characters that might be featured in the current storylines that have seen the Z-Fighters attempting to navigate a battlefield that was assembled by a rogue Kaioshin with an army of masked fighters aligned to her cause.
Balan Wonderworld director Yuji Naka says he was kicked off project, sued Square Enix

Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team at Sega and the director of the disastrous musical platformer Balan Wonderworld, says he was removed from that game’s development six months before its completion, and that he sued publisher Square Enix over that decision. Naka said his court case is now over and he is no longer bound by company rules, but did not disclose its resolution.
How to unlock cosmetics in Nintendo Switch Sports

In Nintendo Switch Sports, you can customize your characters much more beyond the old-school Miis. You can give them unique hairstyles, accessories, and outfits — but you have to unlock them first. Our Nintendo Switch Sports guide explains how to unlock cosmetics quickly. You can only unlock cosmetics in...
New tips and tricks for Rogue Legacy 2

In Rogue Legacy 2, you, your heirs, and your heirs’ heirs are all given the opportunity to die by the hands of monsters in a quest for gold and glory — as nature always intended. Now that the roguelite is moving out of early access, we have a few new (and updated) tips to set you on your way. Onward to death(s)!
Rogue Legacy 2 Easter egg gives bonus gold, risk-free

Cellar Door Games finally released Rogue Legacy 2 from early access on Thursday, and fans have discovered an Easter egg for the developer’s other title, Full Metal Furies, in the list of potential traits. In Rogue Legacy 2, like the first, players start each roguelite run by choosing an...
Destiny 2’s Guardian Games brings back Strike Scoring next week

Destiny 2’s Guardian Games will make its third annual return to the Tower on May 3. The competition to see which of the three Guardian classes is the second and third best (it’s a poorly kept secret that Titans are obviously first), kicks off Tuesday and will run through the end of the season, May 24.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Makes Major Change to Snipers

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has arrived, and Raven Software took this opportunity to make a lot of changes to the game. Full patch notes were revealed earlier today, and many fans are just starting to get a feel for what's been changed. In Season 3, sniper rifles have gone through some major changes, making them significantly less powerful. As @ModernWarzone points out on Twitter, the number of snipers that can pull-off a one-shot head shot has dropped to five, and now three sniper rifles cannot do so at all. It seems like a pretty drastic change!
Epic Games Store Reveals First Free Games of May 2022

The first free titles on the Epic Games Store that will be available to kick off May 2022 have gone live. As we've come to expect each Thursday, Epic Games has now made two new games free to download from now until this time next week. And while some great games have been coming to EGS in recent months for no cost, this week's offerings are likely lesser known by many.
List of all traits in Rogue Legacy 2

Every time your lineage continues in Rogue Legacy 2, your new heir will have a trait that often has some kind of trade-off. Most will buff your gold gain, but stunt you in another way. Our Rogue Legacy 2 trait guide lists out all the traits and what they do, so you’ll know what to pick.
Destiny 2 Guide: best crafted perks for The Enigma Legendary glaive

The glaive is Destiny 2’s newest weapon type. Introduced in The Witch Queen expansion, glaives are incredibly unique because you can use them to melee, to shoot projectiles, and to block incoming damage. In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over how to get the first glaive you have...
