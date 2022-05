Directors say they need more information before choosing; next round of interviews set for May 5.When the conservative majority of the Newberg school board voted in early November to oust the district's superintendent, board chairman Dave Brown advocated for an accelerated process to name Joe Morelock's successor by January. The move elicited suspicion by the three minority members of the board since plans to replace Morelock had been in place for months. Then it was revealed that Brown had approached Marc Thielman — the controversial former superintendent of the Alsea School District and a Republican candidate for governor — about...

