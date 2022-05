Shakur Stevenson won twice Saturday night. The first win came when he defeated Oscar Valdez in a unanimous 117-110, 118-109, 118-109 decision. Stevenson dominated from minute one in front of a hostile crowd of 10,102 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, knocking Valdez down in the sixth round. Valdez ended up hanging on but never seriously threatened Stevenson. The result moved Stevenson to 18-0 in his career and dropped Valdez to 30-1.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO