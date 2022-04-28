ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory in effect Thursday for parts of LA County

By Madeline Spear
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F267S_0fNLYinq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Klgr_0fNLYinq00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 28 AM Edition) 01:46

A wind advisory is set to go into effect Thursday for parts of Los Angeles County.

The advisory will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday and remain in effect through 3 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are expecting winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in L.A. County mountains and in the Antelope Valley.

The advisory will include the cities of Acton, Mount Wilson, Sandberg, Lancaster and Palmdale.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages.

The NWS said the winds will also affect the coastal waters through early next week and cause choppy, hazardous seas.

People are advised to use caution if going out on the water.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy