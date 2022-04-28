Wind Advisory in effect Thursday for parts of LA County

A wind advisory is set to go into effect Thursday for parts of Los Angeles County.

The advisory will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday and remain in effect through 3 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are expecting winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in L.A. County mountains and in the Antelope Valley.

The advisory will include the cities of Acton, Mount Wilson, Sandberg, Lancaster and Palmdale.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages.

The NWS said the winds will also affect the coastal waters through early next week and cause choppy, hazardous seas.

People are advised to use caution if going out on the water.