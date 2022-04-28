ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Gel Nail Kits to Give You Salon-Quality Manicures at Home

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

When we're getting our nails done, we tend to splurge on gel polish as opposed to traditional nail polish. Not only do gel manicures last longer, they also can save us time because of how quickly the polish sets! It's incredibly frustrating when we head out for a manicure, and the polish doesn't dry properly — causing some sort of dent on our nails. A ruined set of nails is a drag, and gel polish helps us avoid that! That said, regular manicures can be a pricey endeavor, which is precisely why doing gel nails at home offers a few advantages.

Why You Should Consider Getting a Gel Nail Kit

We adore the way our nails look after we get a manicure done, but as previously mentioned, regular nail maintenance requires some serious cash. Gel polish costs more than regular nail polish as the formula is different, but the result can certainly justify the price for many shoppers. Luckily, you can get that same long-lasting, chip-resistant manicure and save money in the process by embracing your DIY side at home!

You don't have to be an expert to master the art of a gel manicure . When you have the right tools in your arsenal, you're set up to score nails that look fresh out of the salon! The main benefit gel nails offer over regular polish is that you don't need to redo them as often. On average, gel nails can stay put for up to three weeks. You do have to soak them in acetone afterwards to get the polish off, but we absolutely love the convenience they offer. If you've never tried executing gel nails on yourself, we have a slew of different sets that you can buy to get started! If you're looking for high-end nail art, you'll still have to book it to the salon — but for everyday nails, these gel sets are ideal for saving you time and money all from the comfort of your own home. Read on for more!

8 Amazing Gel Nail Kits That You Can Use at Home

Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lea0d_0fNLVQKV00
Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

If you're looking for a kit that has all the bells and whistles packed in, this is the one! It's a solid set for beginners and includes 12 neutral shades, a UV lamp as well as other additions that you can use to create a gorgeous custom manicure. There are French tip stickers, gems and other tools to help you spice things up!

Pros

  • Everything included
  • Affordable price
  • Beginner friendly

Cons

  • No extensions, just polishes included
See it!

Available on: Amazon

Lavender Violets 27+3 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQvqC_0fNLVQKV00
Lavender Violets 27+3 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

This is another kit that has everything you need to get gel nails at home, but the color selection is far more expansive! You'll receive a total of 30 colors — 27 of which are glossy and three that have a matte finish if that's the style you prefer. This is a great set to get for yourself or gift to a friend who's obsessed with manis!

Pros

  • Tons of colors
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Doesn't come with extra embellishments
See it!

Available on: Amazon

FINGER QUEEN Gel Nail Polish Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7uvo_0fNLVQKV00
FINGER QUEEN Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

We selected this set as one of our top favorites because of the versatile color selection, plus the positive feedback we saw from reviewers. These hues fit all four seasons so you'll always have nails that fit in with the vibe, and we love having the added glitter as an option for nails that sparkle!

Pros

  • Tons of positive reviews
  • All-inclusive kit

Cons

  • Not as many color options
See it!

Available on: Amazon

MEFA Gel Nail Polish Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoxnP_0fNLVQKV00
MEFA Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

If you're unsure how well you'll be able to pull of gel nails at home, this set makes the process easy. Shoppers say that everything is laid out for you perfectly with simple instructions that guide you through the gel nail experience! The color range is impressive if you have a feminine style, and we adore the different types of glitter you can throw into the mix!

Pros

  • Fun glitters
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • Not as many colors to choose from
See it!

Available on: Amazon

Sally Hansen Salon Pro Gel Starter Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtPws_0fNLVQKV00
Sally Hansen Salon Pro Gel Starter Kit Amazon

Shoppers say that this kit is professional and feels like a product you would find at a salon! You'll receive the UV lamp, base, color and top coats, plus acetone remover so you can safely get rid of your gel color when it's time to re-do your nails.

Pros

  • Super high quality
  • Remover included

Cons

  • Just one color comes with the set
See it!

Available on: Amazon

JODSONE 32 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9cLx_0fNLVQKV00
JODSONE 32 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

This kit can basically turn your home into a salon! There are a whopping 32 colors included, ranging from classic neutrals to warm and cool shades that you can take your pick from. It's a top selling set that shoppers describe as suitable for both beginners and experts in the gel nail game.

Pros

  • Tons of colors to choose from
  • All-inclusive set

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive
See it!

Available on: Amazon

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kmhl_0fNLVQKV00
Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

This is probably one of the most sought-after gel nail sets we could find. With over 18,000 reviews on Amazon, we had to include it in our lineup! Although there are only seven colors that come with the kit, we love each and every one. If you like brighter shades or tend to go for neutrals, you can choose which option is best!

Pros

  • Incredible reviews
  • High-quality set

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive
See it!

Available on: Amazon

Gelike EC Soft Gel Full Cover Etched Nail Tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQodK_0fNLVQKV00
Gelike EC Soft Gel Full Cover Etched Nail Tips Amazon

The sets we mentioned solely included gel colors, but for anyone who likes to get gel extensions, we wanted to offer up this alternative! You can buy it in addition to the gel polish sets we mentioned if you prefer the look of longer nails. You get both coffin shape and almond nails that you can file down, and then just paint over them with your favorite gel polish!

Pros

  • 242 nails total
  • Two different shapes to choose from

Cons

  • Doesn't come with gel polishes
See it!

Available on: Amazon

