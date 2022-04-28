The Best Gel Nail Kits to Give You Salon-Quality Manicures at Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we're getting our nails done, we tend to splurge on gel polish as opposed to traditional nail polish. Not only do gel manicures last longer, they also can save us time because of how quickly the polish sets! It's incredibly frustrating when we head out for a manicure, and the polish doesn't dry properly — causing some sort of dent on our nails. A ruined set of nails is a drag, and gel polish helps us avoid that! That said, regular manicures can be a pricey endeavor, which is precisely why doing gel nails at home offers a few advantages.

Why You Should Consider Getting a Gel Nail Kit

We adore the way our nails look after we get a manicure done, but as previously mentioned, regular nail maintenance requires some serious cash. Gel polish costs more than regular nail polish as the formula is different, but the result can certainly justify the price for many shoppers. Luckily, you can get that same long-lasting, chip-resistant manicure and save money in the process by embracing your DIY side at home!

You don't have to be an expert to master the art of a gel manicure . When you have the right tools in your arsenal, you're set up to score nails that look fresh out of the salon! The main benefit gel nails offer over regular polish is that you don't need to redo them as often. On average, gel nails can stay put for up to three weeks. You do have to soak them in acetone afterwards to get the polish off, but we absolutely love the convenience they offer. If you've never tried executing gel nails on yourself, we have a slew of different sets that you can buy to get started! If you're looking for high-end nail art, you'll still have to book it to the salon — but for everyday nails, these gel sets are ideal for saving you time and money all from the comfort of your own home. Read on for more!

8 Amazing Gel Nail Kits That You Can Use at Home

Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit

Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

If you're looking for a kit that has all the bells and whistles packed in, this is the one! It's a solid set for beginners and includes 12 neutral shades, a UV lamp as well as other additions that you can use to create a gorgeous custom manicure. There are French tip stickers, gems and other tools to help you spice things up!

Pros

Everything included

Affordable price

Beginner friendly

Cons

No extensions, just polishes included

Available on: Amazon

Lavender Violets 27+3 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit

Lavender Violets 27+3 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

This is another kit that has everything you need to get gel nails at home, but the color selection is far more expansive! You'll receive a total of 30 colors — 27 of which are glossy and three that have a matte finish if that's the style you prefer. This is a great set to get for yourself or gift to a friend who's obsessed with manis!

Pros

Tons of colors

Affordable price

Cons

Doesn't come with extra embellishments

Available on: Amazon

FINGER QUEEN Gel Nail Polish Kit

FINGER QUEEN Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

We selected this set as one of our top favorites because of the versatile color selection, plus the positive feedback we saw from reviewers. These hues fit all four seasons so you'll always have nails that fit in with the vibe, and we love having the added glitter as an option for nails that sparkle!

Pros

Tons of positive reviews

All-inclusive kit

Cons

Not as many color options

Available on: Amazon

MEFA Gel Nail Polish Kit

MEFA Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

If you're unsure how well you'll be able to pull of gel nails at home, this set makes the process easy. Shoppers say that everything is laid out for you perfectly with simple instructions that guide you through the gel nail experience! The color range is impressive if you have a feminine style, and we adore the different types of glitter you can throw into the mix!

Pros

Fun glitters

Easy to use

Cons

Not as many colors to choose from

Available on: Amazon

Sally Hansen Salon Pro Gel Starter Kit

Sally Hansen Salon Pro Gel Starter Kit Amazon

Shoppers say that this kit is professional and feels like a product you would find at a salon! You'll receive the UV lamp, base, color and top coats, plus acetone remover so you can safely get rid of your gel color when it's time to re-do your nails.

Pros

Super high quality

Remover included

Cons

Just one color comes with the set

Available on: Amazon

JODSONE 32 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit

JODSONE 32 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

This kit can basically turn your home into a salon! There are a whopping 32 colors included, ranging from classic neutrals to warm and cool shades that you can take your pick from. It's a top selling set that shoppers describe as suitable for both beginners and experts in the gel nail game.

Pros

Tons of colors to choose from

All-inclusive set

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available on: Amazon

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon

This is probably one of the most sought-after gel nail sets we could find. With over 18,000 reviews on Amazon, we had to include it in our lineup! Although there are only seven colors that come with the kit, we love each and every one. If you like brighter shades or tend to go for neutrals, you can choose which option is best!

Pros

Incredible reviews

High-quality set

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available on: Amazon

Gelike EC Soft Gel Full Cover Etched Nail Tips

Gelike EC Soft Gel Full Cover Etched Nail Tips Amazon

The sets we mentioned solely included gel colors, but for anyone who likes to get gel extensions, we wanted to offer up this alternative! You can buy it in addition to the gel polish sets we mentioned if you prefer the look of longer nails. You get both coffin shape and almond nails that you can file down, and then just paint over them with your favorite gel polish!

Pros

242 nails total

Two different shapes to choose from

Cons

Doesn't come with gel polishes

Available on: Amazon

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !