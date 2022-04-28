ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek PM to give rare address to US Congress

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, seen in Brussels in March 2022, will address a joint meeting of the US Congress /AFP/File

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver a rare address to the US Congress in May to discuss "democratic values" amid Russia's war on Ukraine, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday.

Mitsotakis will address a joint meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives on May 17, a day after his meeting with President Joe Biden.

The visit is meant to mark 200 years of Greek independence, an anniversary that fell last year, with his trip delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Pelosi in a letter to Mitsotakis pointed to Greece's role as the cradle of democracy and said that lawmakers looked forward to hearing his "message of democratic values."

"As our world faces a pivotal moment in the fight between the forces of democracy and autocracy, the transatlantic alliance remains vital to the future of freedom in the world," Pelosi wrote.

Mitsotakis has joined Western leaders in backing sanctions on Russia and sending assistance to Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that he had again spoken to Mitsotakis and that "we deeply appreciate" Greece's efforts on Ukraine.

"Greece has stepped up in a big way," Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

But public opinion is split in Greece, which has cultural ties with Russia and where anti-Americanism is a potent force.

Successive Greek leaders have built tighter relations with Washington in part due to renewed tensions with Turkey, which has been exerting itself in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The US Congress meets jointly each year for an address by the president but invitations to foreign leaders are a rare honor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed lawmakers in March by video-link from Kyiv.

