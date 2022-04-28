ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant Anstead files for full custody of son, calls Christina Haack bad mom

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 3 days ago

Ant Anstead has filed for full custody of his 2-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-wife Christina Haack after labeling her a bad mother.

The TV host, 43, claimed the “Flip or Flop” star, 38, has only spent “9 full days each month” with their child over the last 20 months in court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday .

According to the outlet, Anstead also accused Haack of putting Hudson at medical risk, noting one incident in particular in which the toddler had a “sunburn that was so bad it left him crying in pain.”

The “Wheeler Dealers” co-host alleged that when he texted his ex about the burn, she responded, “It didn’t feel hot. Give him some Tylenol im [sic] sure it will be better tomorrow.”

Anstead also alleged in court documents that Haack returned their son in January without informing him they had COVID-19, per TMZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FcW7_0fNLUz8R00
Ant Anstead filed for full custody of his son with ex Christina Haack.
Getty; ant_anstead/Instagram

He added, “At the time my partner [Renée Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause.”

Haack told Page Six via her rep in response to the filing, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

She concluded, “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vu8Ch_0fNLUz8R00
Haack, pictured here with Hudson on her lap, poses with her family and new husband Joshua Hall.
christinahaack/Instagram

Amid the news, Haack also posted a cryptic quote from author Jonathon Muncy Storm via Instagram.

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” she captioned her post, quoting Jill Blakeway. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

Anstead did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for further comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqaRl_0fNLUz8R00
Anstead moved on with actress Renée Zellweger following his split from Haack.
ant_anstead/Instagram

According to TMZ, Anstead wants to forbid Haack from using their son in paid posts on social media for “commercial endeavors.”

The most recent photo of Hudson on Haack’s Instagram is the toddler in a family photo with his mom, her new husband, Joshua Hall, and her two other kids – Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 – from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa. The pic is not tagged as a sponsored ad.

Anstead is seeking full custody, but reportedly allowing Haack to have Hudson on alternating weekends.

He also has an 18-year-old daughter, Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 15, from his previous marriage to Louise Storey.

Comments / 25

me&him
3d ago

She's totally about herself and no one else...kids included. Her first set of kids will have about 8 step daddies before it's over.

Reply(4)
12
Allenway
3d ago

Started wondering about her after her toad venom deal….girl changes men like she’s changing clothes lol! Hope he gets full custody he’s a good guy my opinion.

Reply
5
Leo Lioñ
2d ago

literally she has no emotions about anyone about me me me totally narcassist sociopath does not care about anyones feelings but hers everything is poor me needs grow up and have more consideration for the unfortunate for men

Reply
3
