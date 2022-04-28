Felon convicted for illegally having firearm in East Texas, suitcase with caliber cartridges

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A felon was convicted for having a firearm in East Texas and a suitcase full of caliber cartridges, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday.

Marland Henry Gibson, 52, of Baton Rouge was convicted of this crime after a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker. Officials shared information in court that said Gibson was pulled over by authorities for speeding on Interstate-20 in Gregg County on March 20, 2021.

During the traffic stop, police noticed Gibson had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Marion County, Indiana for a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a “serious violent felon.” Gibson was arrested for the previous crime, and officials also searched his vehicle. They found a handgun hidden in a compartment behind the dashboard.

They also found a suitcase in the vehicle that had the following things:

a 144 Tactical LLC, model PS 15, 300 Blackout, multi caliber, handgun with magazine;

six (6) .45 caliber cartridges;

thirty (30) assorted .223/300 caliber cartridges;

two (2) extended P-mag magazines containing ammunition;

twenty-seven (27) .300 caliber cartridges;

forty (40) .223/300 caliber cartridges;

a Springfield XD magazine containing ammunition;

six (6) .45 caliber cartridges;

a box containing forty-seven (47) .45 caliber, Federal brand, cartridges; and

a box containing forty-six (46) .45 caliber, Winchester brand, cartridges.

Gibson was a convicted felon, so federal law does not allow him to own or possess firearms or ammunition.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 17, 2021. Gibson could be sentenced up to 10 years in federal prison.

However, his sentence will be determined by the court at a later time. The sentencing hearing date will be set after a presentence investigation is finished by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.

