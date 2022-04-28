ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

Felon convicted for illegally having firearm in East Texas, suitcase with caliber cartridges

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pg5Uv_0fNLUBRT00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A felon was convicted for having a firearm in East Texas and a suitcase full of caliber cartridges, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday.

Marland Henry Gibson, 52, of Baton Rouge was convicted of this crime after a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker. Officials shared information in court that said Gibson was pulled over by authorities for speeding on Interstate-20 in Gregg County on March 20, 2021.

Man arrested, charged with capital murder after body found in Rusk

During the traffic stop, police noticed Gibson had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Marion County, Indiana for a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a “serious violent felon.” Gibson was arrested for the previous crime, and officials also searched his vehicle. They found a handgun hidden in a compartment behind the dashboard.

They also found a suitcase in the vehicle that had the following things:

  • a 144 Tactical LLC, model PS 15, 300 Blackout, multi caliber, handgun with magazine;
  • six (6) .45 caliber cartridges;
  • thirty (30) assorted .223/300 caliber cartridges;
  • two (2) extended P-mag magazines containing ammunition;
  • twenty-seven (27) .300 caliber cartridges;
  • forty (40) .223/300 caliber cartridges;
  • a Springfield XD magazine containing ammunition;
  • six (6) .45 caliber cartridges;
  • a box containing forty-seven (47) .45 caliber, Federal brand, cartridges; and
  • a box containing forty-six (46) .45 caliber, Winchester brand, cartridges.
Police: East Texan shoots, kills burglar in his home

Gibson was a convicted felon, so federal law does not allow him to own or possess firearms or ammunition.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 17, 2021. Gibson could be sentenced up to 10 years in federal prison.

However, his sentence will be determined by the court at a later time. The sentencing hearing date will be set after a presentence investigation is finished by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas 16-year-old sets fishing world record

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — A teenager from Brownsboro set a new fishing world record using his trusty bow and arrow, a weapon usually associated with hunting animals on land. For the past eight years, Jacob Fisher has used the tool to fish. His weapon of choice helped him win a world record just a few […]
BROWNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials pull man’s body from East Texas lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement pulled a man’s body from Cedar Creek Lake near Tom Finley Park on Wednesday evening. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man had been missing for a while prior to them finding the body. Hillhouse added that it appears the man had […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Gregg County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
County
Gregg County, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Convicted Felon#East Texas#Suitcase#Cartridges#Tyler#Baton Rouge#144 Tactical Llc#Springfield Xd
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy