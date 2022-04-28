ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer for 'Rust' Cinematographer's Family Objects to Video Release

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An attorney for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said authorities had done "irreparable" harm by releasing video of her receiving medical treatment after she was shot on the set of Alec Baldwin movie "Rust." Lawyer Brian Panish, in a letter sent to Santa Fe...

The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Video footage released by police shows actor rehearsing with gun before Rust shooting

Police have released new video footage of Alec Baldwin rehearsing with a gun hours before the fatal on-set Rust shooting last October.On Monday (25 April), it was reported that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office had released audio and video evidence as part of the investigation into cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death after the imitation revolver Baldwin was holding discharged a live round on the New Mexico movie set. Director Joel D’Souza was also injured in the shooting. The footage of Baldwin, which was taken before Hutchins’s death, shows him drawing a revolver and pointing it to the camera...
The Independent

Family of Rust set shooting victim demands sheriff remove graphic video of her last moments

The family of Halyna Hutchins has demanded the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office remove a video showing her final moments on the set of the film Rust.The footage, which was released amid hundreds of pieces of evidence from the ongoing investigation into her death in October, contained a video of the cinematographer’s final moments. In a letter sent on behalf of Hutchins’s family on Thursday, lawyers for her husband Matthew Hutchins demanded the video of her last moments be taken down, reported CNN. The clip shows emergency responders attending to Hutchins, 42, inside a church on the set of...
