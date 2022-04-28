ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne Co. constable charged for buying guns for a convicted felon

Cover picture for the articleWILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Luzerne County constable was charged Thursday for straw purchasing 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, 48-year-old Sidney Snelling of Wilkes-Barre was arrested after allegedly purchasing more than 20 firearms for an individual...

