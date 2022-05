As kids many of us have dreams of packing into a stadium or speedway with thousands of other people to watch a demolition derby. Watching as cars, trucks, limos, buses, and any other vehicle known to man duke it out until there is only one remaining. The opportunity for those dreams just became accessible. There is a demolition derby, figure eight competition, and more coming to the Kalamazoo area very soon.

