Strangulation charges dropped against Marcell Ozuna

ATLANTA — The legal team for Marcell Ozuna — the Atlanta Braves star accused in a domestic violence incident — was in court Thursday.

Ozuna was accused of strangling his wife, but now those charges have been dropped.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in the courtroom as prosecutors chose not to move forward with charges against Ozuna.

The Braves outfielder didn’t get to hear that he no longer faces charges because he couldn’t connect on Zoom in time.

Ozuna faced charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after Sandy Springs police say they saw him attack his wife during a domestic dispute in May.

Ozuna was placed on leave and later suspended by Major League Baseball.

That caused him to miss the Braves championship season.

“The defendant has completed the Fulton County District Attorney’s diversion program. I am going to walk over an order to you for the nolle prose,” Fulton County assistant district attorney Ramona Toole told the judge during Thursday’s hearing.

Ozuna had to complete 200 hours of community service, an anger management program and a 24-week family violence intervention program.

He is back with the Braves.

His attorney Michael LaScala told Jones that his client appreciates the opportunity to have his case resolved and he can now focus all of his attention toward the Braves.

Body camera footage shows Braves star Marcell Ozuna's arrest Ozuna was arrested in May on domestic violence charges.

