Family Outings: The Magic of “Frozen”

Hulu and Disney+ have just released several first look images for the third and final season of Love, Victor. Season 3 will consist of eight episodes and will focus on the title character and his friends as they navigate their post-high school futures. The show is a spin-off of the groundbreaking 2018 coming-of-age romantic comedy Love, Simon, which followed a teenager forced to come to terms with his sexuality after he risks having his biggest secret come to light. Love, Victor stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Anthony Keyvan, Ava Capri, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz.
