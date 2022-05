MAYESVILLE, S.C. — One person is in custody following a double shooting in Sumter County that left one of the victims dead. Sumter County Sheriff's Office investigators believe alcohol may have been involved when Mayesville resident Cory Dingle allegedly opened fire on the two victims late Thursday night in the area of Fourth Street. Preliminary details suggest Dingle had been in an argument with the two before he pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO