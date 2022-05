CHICAGO — Far South Side icon Rainbow Cone is expanding with help from another well-known Chicago food family. The ice cream spot — which is known for its vibrant, five-flavored cones — is collaborating with Buona Beef to open a joint location May 11 at 3754 W. Touhy Ave. in north suburban Skokie. It was a standalone shop for decades after it opened in 1926 in Beverly, but Rainbow Cone has been opening more locations in recent years, offering its treats to more residents.

