Arkansas State

Top Weekend Events in Arkansas: April 28-May 1

aymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker’s Weekend Plans every Friday morning on 103.7 the Buzz. Thursday, April 28 – Sunday, May 1....

www.aymag.com

Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
KHBS

'Arkansas in a pandemic breathing space,' according to UAMS forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas health experts, COVID-19 numbers throughout the state are flat — especially compared to January’s omicron spike. Fayetteville Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said the news is somewhat optimistic but offers caution as case counts also aren't decreasing. “I would say somewhere...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
Person
Charles Dance
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits. 1. The Preacher's SonDetails: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.Address: 201 N.W. A St. The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios2. Feed and FollyDetails: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).Address: 110 S. College Ave. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly3. Dickson Street PubDetails: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.Address: 303 W. Dickson St. Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas trooper awarded second national title, recognized for service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State trooper is being recognized again for his dedication to the natural state. The American Association of State Troopers announced Wednesday that Spencer Morris, 34, of Crittenden County, was selected from a group of 27 state troopers across the U.S. to receive the National Trooper of the Year title.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a new lawsuit Thursday against Family Dollar over practices that put customers in danger. In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell products to Arkansas consumers that were potentially hazardous or contaminated.
ARKANSAS STATE
News Break
Politics
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Wayback Burgers is clear and honest, just like their customers: industrious folks who prefer simple, uncomplicated things. Wayback, who was born in Newark, Delaware in 1991, represents the inner "rebel" who may not eat their vegetables but ALWAYS holds the door open for Grandma. With a double burger, cheese, onions, and a thousand island dressings, the Big Way is a great pick.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Springfield, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Springfield, Missouri, is based on the enjoyment of family, friends, and life's authentic moments as the heart of the Ozarks. Springfield is a location you will enjoy while feeling right at home, with intriguing sights, a diversified culinary scene, distinctive shopping, and a tribute to classic Americana heritage. The city is brimming with wonderful delicacies served in a range of chef-owned restaurants, with everything from white tablecloths and crystal glasses to checkered vinyl and plastic cups on offer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

