The Dream Syndicate – “Damian”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, classic alternative staples the Dream Syndicate announced a follow-up to 2017’s How Did I Find Myself Here?, which was their first new album in 30 years. At that...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Givēon – “Lie Again”

The deep-voiced Long Beach R&B singer Givēon has become a star over the past few years, and he’s worked with big-time figures like Drake and Justin Bieber. Listening to his music, though, you might not know that Givēon has a lot to celebrate. Today, Givēon has followed “For Tonight,” the single he released back in September, with a new song called “Lie Again,” and it’s just as slow and downbeat as that song.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Steve Wynn
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Paul McCartney Break Out Beatles Live Rarities At Spokane Tour Opener

Paul McCartney is back in the US playing arenas and stadiums for the first time since 2019, and with his 80th birthday looming, you’d better go see him if you get the chance. The Beatles/Wings legend’s tour kicked off in Spokane last night at Spokane Arena. According to setlist.fm, his setlist was littered with classics as usual, including some he hasn’t performed live for many years: “Getting Better” for the first time since 2003, “You Never Give Me Your Money” for the first time since 2003, “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008. I would like to see McCartney perform these songs, preferably with my father.
SPOKANE, WA
E! News

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"

Watch: Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle. Danny Bonaduce is feeling the love amidst ongoing health concerns. Earlier this week, the Partridge Family star, 62, announced that he was taking a "temporary medical leave" from his radio show. He expanded upon the reasoning behind the decision on May 1, when he tweeted to thank fans for their well-wishes and shared a screenshot of a Facebook post penned by his sister, Celia Bonaduce, which announced that the actor had developed a "mystery illness."
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Blazing Arrow

The Gift Of Gab didn’t need to prove that he could rap. He’d already done that. If you were paying attention to underground rap in the late ’90s and early ’00s, you already knew that the rapping half of the Bay Area duo Blackalicious could do things on the microphone that could boggle your mind. The Gift Of Gab was so good at rapping, in fact, that he had to make up little challenges to keep himself interested. That’s what Gab did on “Alphabet Aerobics,” the opening track from Blackalicious’ 1999 EP A2G. On that song, Chief Xcel, Gab’s producer partner, came up with a barebones track that gradually sped up faster and faster. Gab used that perpetual-motion-machine beat to run through the entire alphabet. The wordplay was dizzying even as the song began: “Artificial amateurs aren’t at all amazing/ Analytically, I assault, animate things.” By the time Gab got to Z, he was rapping so quickly that you could barely process every word, but Gab didn’t sound like he’d broken a sweat.
HIP HOP
Entertainment
Music
Stereogum

IDK – “Dog Food” (Feat. Denzel Curry)

Earlier this month, IDK returned with his first new music of 2022 — a track called “Taco,” produced by Kaytranada. “Taco” was just the first preview of a whole EP-length collaboration with Kaytranada. It’s called Simple, and it’s out next Friday. Ahead of...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Miranda Lambert Walked Us Through The Writing Process For Five Of Her Finest Songs

Later this year Miranda Lambert will roll out Velvet Rodeo, her first Las Vegas residency. At 38, she might seem young for a career-spanning set. But Lambert’s been building out a back catalog full of tough-talk broken-hearted singalongs since the early 2000s. That continues with today’s release of Palomino, her eighth solo album, which includes reworked tracks from last year’s acoustic album The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jack Randall. Hearing a song like “In His Arms” or “Waxahachie” hit in both stripped-down and pumped-up form is a great way to remind yourself that Miranda Lambert is one of our greatest working songwriters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stereogum

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

I have just arrived in Memphis for Beale Street Music Festival. I’ve never been here before and this lineup has a lot going on: Indie rock faves Spoon, Modest Mouse, Soccer Mommy, and Kurt Vile, sure… also Moneybagg Yo, Lindsey Buckingham, Chevelle, and Patty Griffin… a bunch of ’90s alternative acts I have a soft spot for (Smashing Pumpkins, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Counting Crows, Stone Temple Pilots, Soul Asylum)… even a couple of artists who you probably thought were cancelled (Van Morrison, DaBaby). Speaking of Smashing Pumpkins, did you know we are giving away a Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One electric guitar to one of our newsletter subscribers? Good luck if you’re entering!
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Stream Let’s Eat Grandma’s Gorgeously Melancholy New Album Two Ribbons

It’s taken a long time, but Let’s Eat Grandma, the UK duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, have finally released Two Ribbons, the long-awaited follow-up to their great 2018 album I’m All Ears. Let’s Eat Grandma have been releasing singles from the album since back in September, and the LP was originally supposed to come out earlier this month, but its release got pushed back. Today, we get to hear the whole thing, and it’s a knockout.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Your Old Droog – “Mind Your Business”

The New York rapper Your Old Droog continues to release extremely good music at an insane pace. Thus far in 2022, Droog has already given us two projects: Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream, a collaborative album with Tha God Fahim, and YOD Wave, a solo effort produced entirely by Nicholas Craven. Today, Droog has announced another new album, and he’s shared another strong single.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Action Bronson’s Beautifully Ridiculous New Album Cocodrillo Turbo

A few years ago, it seemed like New York rap absurdist Action Bronson might take a sincere run at mainstream stardom. Instead, though, Bronson became a cable-TV gadfly and occasional movie-cameo guy, and he kept making truly ridiculous rap music. These days, when Bronson does release music, he’s back in the free-associate insanity zone of his early-’10s mixtape material. This is a good thing, and it’s the reason I like his new album Cocodrillo Turbo so much.
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform Three Songs On CBS This Morning

Fontaines D.C. just released a new album, Skinty Fia — we reviewed it and had band talk with us about the inspirations behind it. Yesterday, they went on CBS Saturday Morning, and they performed three tracks: one from each of the albums they’ve released since 2019. They did Dogrel‘s “Liberty Belle,” A Hero’s Death‘s “Oh Such A Spring,” and “Jackie Down The Line” off Skinty Fia. Watch below.
MUSIC

