4-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert; father in custody

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for her Thursday afternoon in Snellville.

Police said Valery Molina was taken by 24-year-old Alfred Molina. They were last seen at 1848 Edgewood Way in Snellville.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas learned that Alfred Molina is the child’s estranged father.

Alfred Molina has since been taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges he faces.

Police have not released any more details surrounding the abduction.

