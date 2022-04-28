ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Surveillance footage shows three suspects shooting at Louisiana home

By Danielle Johnson
WGNO
 3 days ago

JEANERETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Home surveillance footage shows three suspects spraying bullets at a home in an early morning shooting in Jeanerette.

The video, captured by a security system on a neighbor’s home, shows three people get out of a Ford F-150 and start firing at the house.

Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot said all three suspects used power rifles, hoping to hit a specific target. However, it wasn’t the target’s life that was in danger.

“There were kids in the house from [ages] 15 on down at the time the house was hit by gunfire,” Vallot said.

Vallot said it’s clear the suspects had no regard for residents in the neighborhood or inside of the home.

“They are not thinking about the consequences after they have these shootings,” Vallot said. “The impact on the victims’ lives, the family lives.”

Chief Vallot confirmed no one was injured during the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeanerette Police department.

Comments / 21

Robert Shaver
2d ago

i would say that if they were after a single person that person most likely knows exactly who did this . as for the shooters they are criminals and no they do not care who they hurt as long as they get what they want . when they are caught they should be made an example of

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

I thought taking the confederate statues down was suppose to curve the violence 🤔

Reply(1)
10
Marvin
3d ago

Find them, lock them up, no bond, lose the key!!!

Reply(1)
21
Community Policy