Should the UFC go with Jose Aldo as the next challenger to Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight championship?. On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck leads a ‘Free-For-All Friday,’ taking your calls about a potential Sterling vs. Aldo bout and whether or not Aldo should get the shot over T.J. Dillashaw, Alexandr Romanov heading into his UFC Vegas 53 matchup with Chase Sherman as the biggest betting favorite in UFC history, the main event of Saturday’s card at the APEX between Rob Font and Marlon Vera, how to improve judging in MMA, more MMA fantasy draft chatter, and more.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO