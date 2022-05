Draymond Green was ejected from Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Green committed a hard foul on Brandon Clarke with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. The foul was reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2, which led to the ejection. The official explained that the foul was changed to a Flagrant 2 because of “the windup to the face, the impact to the face, the follow-through to the jersey and the throw down to the ground.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO