It’s only a short walk from the ECB headquarters out of Lord’s, but it took Rob Key a long time to complete it after he’d finished his first press conference as the managing director of the England men’s team. He was stopped by a Middlesex fan who wanted him to record a good luck message for a friend’s wedding, another who asked him to pose for a selfie, a gaggle of kids who wanted his autograph, a teacher who asked him to take a group photo with her class, and a steward who just wanted to wish him well in his new job. “Good luck Rob!” the steward said. “You’ll need it!”

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO