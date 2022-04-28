Aaron Jones to announce Packers' second-round picks during 2022 draft

Fans of the Green Bay Packers will recognize the man announcing the team’s second-round picks on Friday of the 2022 NFL draft. The league revealed that Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones will be among the notable players and former players to announce picks during Day 2 of the draft.

Jones, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2017, will be in Las Vegas to make the announcements. He’ll be busy. Barring a trade, Jones will announce the Packers’ picks at No. 53 overall and No. 59 overall.

The Packers have their original second-round pick plus an extra second-rounder after trading away Davante Adams.

Jones, a Pro Bowler in 2020, will be one of seven active NFL players to announce draft picks on Day 2.

Last year, outside linebacker Rashan Gary announced picks for the Packers on Friday of the draft.

The full list of players and former players scheduled to make picks during Day 2 can be found here.