Gilead: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $19 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $6.59 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.19 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.70 per share.

