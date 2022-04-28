Power Integrations: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $46.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of integrated circuits used for power conversion posted revenue of $182.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Power Integrations said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million.

