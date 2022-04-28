Omnicell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $318.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 89 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $337 million to $343 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion.

