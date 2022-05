In a remote area, a mix of geophysical methods identifies magma transfer below the seafloor as the cause. Even off the coast of Antarctica, volcanoes can be found. A sequence of more than 85,000 earthquakes was recorded in 2020 at the deep-sea volcano Orca, which has been inactive for a long time, a swarm quake that reached proportions not previously observed for this region. The fact that such events can be studied and described in remarkable detail even in such remote, and therefore poorly instrumented areas, is now shown by the study of an international team published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

