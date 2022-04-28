ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Netflix lays off 'Tudum' writers following disastrous Q1 earnings

By Janko Roettgers
protocol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe belt tightening appears to have started at Netflix: A number of journalists working for the company’s entertainment site Tudum have been laid off, according to tweets by those affected. A Netflix spokesperson told Protocol Thursday that...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 2

Related
Digital Trends

Netflix says 100 million sharing accounts will have to pay up, somehow

Netflix today released its earnings for the first quarter of 2022. And they’re not great. By which, we mean, they’re relatively stagnant, with revenue up to $7.868 billion, a 9.8% increase year over year. But it actually lost 200,000 subscribers — and it’s forecasting 2 million fewer subs for the second quarter of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks Interim CEO Matt Blank’s 2021 Pay Hit Nearly $7M, Former CEO Josh Sapan’s Topped $15M

AMC Networks interim CEO Matthew Blank received compensation worth nearly $7.0 million in 2021, the TV networks and streaming company disclosed Friday. Former Showtime Networks CEO Blank was named to his role in late August, succeeding company veteran Josh Sapan who transitioned to the role of executive vice chairman. As interim CEO, Blank is tasked with utilizing his expertise and working with AMC Networks’ leadership, including Sapan, to “maximize the company’s streaming business, while building on its core assets.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAmid Streaming Boom, Some Companies Love Linear TVDespite Netflix's Stumble, Hollywood's Streaming Content Spend May Increase in Near-TermNBCU's Peacock Adds...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protocol
Deadline

Amazon Touts Close Of MGM Deal; Stock Dips On $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Soft Q2 Forecast

Click here to read the full article. Amazon saw revenue nose up 7% to $116 billion but swung to a net loss of $3.8 billion in the first quarter. The red ink includes a $7.6 billion hit from Amazon’s investment in electric carmaker Rivian Automotive – it would have turned a profit otherwise. But investors concerned on a few fronts dinged the stock, which dropped 9% in after-hours trading. “The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” said CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon, noting ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures. But earnings commentary included a long section on “Entertainment”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Amazon.com First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Much like Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report yesterday, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report might not have to deliver a very strong earnings report to please Wall Street, but simply one that’s better than feared, given current e-commerce headwinds. Among analysts polled...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 2 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq 100 index is now down roughly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
Fortune

New Netflix layoffs open old wounds for jilted employees

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. For the first time in a decade, Netflix has lost subscribers, shedding 200,000 users last quarter, the company announced in its earnings report this week. Netflix stock dropped nearly 38% on the news.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy