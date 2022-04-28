ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Coronavirus: Ohio man accused of punching hospital worker during nasal swab test

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
WARREN, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of punching a hospital staff member while resisting a COVID-19 nasal swab test, authorities said.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jonathan Michael Williams, 28, of Warren, WFMJ-TV reported.

According to a police report, Williams had been ordered by another police agency to undergo an evaluation at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren on Monday.

When a 62-year-old hospital staff member attempted to administer a COVID-19 nasal swab test, Williams allegedly resisted, WFMJ reported.

When the staff member told Williams she would call security personnel to strap him to a gurney, the man allegedly punched the woman in the head, according to the television station.

Williams was charged with felonious assault on Wednesday.

According to Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Williams has been arrested three times since April 2020 on domestic violence charges.

On July 30, 2021, Williams was sentenced to five years of community service and probation, according to Trumbull County online court records.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
