ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, CO

Colorado wolf sighting turns out to be pack of Saint Bernard dogs

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaMZi_0fNKiLzE00

PARK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Colorado sheriff’s office says video of a possible wolf sighting earlier this week turned out to be footage of a group of Saint Bernard dogs.

The report stated the possible wolf sighting happened on Monday near Highway 285 and County Road 5, roughly 90 miles southwest of Denver.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office, along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife , investigated the sighting.

During the investigation, CPW and the sheriff’s office learned that five Saint Bernard dogs that have a history of escaping their enclosure, got out on Monday, and were running loose in the area of the “wolf” sighting.

Concho Valley Live: Weather Wednesday, “The Bubble” around San Angelo

The video of the animals was taken from a very long distance and the lighting, along with shadows, made it tough to decipher what type of large, four-legged animals were running near an elk herd, the sheriff’s office said.

CPW flew an airplane over the area on Wednesday morning and did not see any evidence of wolves or injured or deceased elk.

The dog owner was cited by Park County Animal Control for letting their dogs run loose in a similar incident on April 23.

In January, two dogs were attacked by wolves on a ranch near Walden. One of the dogs was killed in the incident. There have also been multiple cows killed by wolves in Jackson County.

CPW has created a wolf sighting form for anyone to report a sighting and to submit photos or videos, which will help assist CPW to document wolf activity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Walden, CO
County
Park County, CO
Park County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Wolves#Sighting#Kdvr#Cpw
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Fisherman reels in 7.5-foot bull shark along Texas coast

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas – Two lucky fishermen can cross catching a shark off their bucket list. Shaun Schraeder and Alex Hunt with Double S Adventures both reeled in the big fish on April 22 off the Texas coast near the Mansfield jetties in Port Mansfield. Schraeder caught a seven-and-a-half-foot...
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy