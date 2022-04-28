ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TONIGHT AT 11: More revelations about a national pet store chain based in Washington

By Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
Puyallup, WA — You bought a puppy. You paid a premium. Do you know where your fees actually went?

KIRO 7′s Jesse Jones followed the money.

He found one fee charged by a Washington-based pet chain went to a group that has defended people accused of animal cruelty.

Don’t miss the results of this investigation tonight at 11 o’clock on KIRO 7 TV.

Watch on KIRO 7, your streaming device, your smart TV or the KIRO 7 App.

Shannon Taylor
1d ago

pet stores should not be allowed to sell pets of any kind they usually are from backyard. breeders and puppy mills. The people who buy them are not investigated in anyway all they have to do is come up with the money. Pet stores should only be allowed to sell pet products. Adopt from shelters and rescues and save a life instead of contributing to the problem

