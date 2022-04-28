ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Migrant encounters are up 58 percent in El Paso Sector

By Julian Resendiz
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dpd3i_0fNKf1so00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant encounters were up 58 percent during the first six months of fiscal year 2022 in Far West Texas and New Mexico, and most apprehensions (77%) involved single adults, the U.S. Border Patrol reported.

On the other hand, border agents saw considerably fewer family units and especially unaccompanied children come through the area between Oct. 1 and March 31, Border Patrol El Paso Chief Agent Gloria I. Chavez said on social media .

The comparisons refer to a similar time frame last year.

Mexicans, Guatemalans, Nicaraguans, Cubans and Hondurans – in that order – made up the top nationalities of the migrants stopped by border agents so far this fiscal year. The breakdown of how many of the 113,281 migrants passing through the El Paso Sector in the past six months trying to avoid capture are economic migrants or asylum seekers wasn’t immediately available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmL4e_0fNKf1so00
Migrants detained inside a stash house in the El Paso Sector. (CBP photo)

The Border Patrol detained or encountered 71,810 migrants between ports of entry during the same time frame last fiscal year. The number of unaccompanied children plummeted in the past six months compared to the first half of FY 2021, from 22,906 to 10,345, the Border Patrol reported.

The number of members of family units encountered fell from 18,449 in the first six months of fiscal year 2021 to 15,661 from Oct. 1 to March 31.

The agency is reporting 13 migrant deaths and 285 migrant rescues during the latest six-month period, as well as the prosecution of 299 human smugglers and the discovery of 110 stash houses. A total of 1,108 people in those stash houses were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“These numbers barely represent the daily accomplishments of the El Paso Sector hard-working Border Patrol agents. Their focus on the mission and their daily duties is undeterred, irrespective of these challenging times,” Chavez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxQOH_0fNKf1so00
Graphic courtesy CBP

The spike in El Paso nearly matches an 83.8 percent increase nationwide, with Yuma, Arizona, and Del Rio, Texas, experiencing a 590 percent and a 184 percent hike, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Del Rio, TX
New York Post

Mexican border agents quitting over influx of ‘more violent’ migrants

Border agents in Mexico are fed up to the point of leaving their jobs — and say that, if the US lifts Title 42, things will only get worse. “Work has doubled and even tripled for us. Some weeks we have no days off. We pull in double shifts for the same pay and are sent from one end of the country to the other with less money for our expenses that we must pay up front,” said an officer, Jorge, who spoke with The Post on the condition of anonymity, fearing reprisal.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., April 11 (Reuters) - Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#U S Border Patrol#Border Report#The U S Border Patrol#Border Patrol El Paso#Mexicans#Guatemalans#Nicaraguans#Cubans#Hondurans#The El Paso Sector#Cbp#The Border Patrol#Mcdonald
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll bus thousands of migrants to Washington D.C. and check all vehicles at the border to stop cartels as he declares war on Biden's 'open border' policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will be be bussing thousands of illegal migrants who cross the border straight to Washington DC and leaving them on the steps of the US Capitol for President Biden to deal with. Announcing the new plan at a press conference Wednesday, the GOP governor...
IMMIGRATION
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy