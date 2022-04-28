ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

VPSO Arrest Report April 26 - 28, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Dakota Cain Carson, age 28, of Burr Ferry, was arrested and charged with one count of Theft over $1500.00, one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and one...

Lake Charles American Press

Three arrested in convenience store robbery

Three men were arrested around Wednesday morning, accused in an armed robbery of a Vinton convenience store. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a worker at the Toomey Road business said she was robbed at gunpoint just after midnight by three men who stole an undisclosed amount of cash, items from inside the store and her personal belongings.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

4/28: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Logan Paul Smith, 29, 8031 Nelson Road — aggravated assault with a firearm. Kaitlyn Deann Lebleu, 25, 3801 Center St. — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary. Bond: $40,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Deridder, LA
Vernon Parish, LA
Rosepine, LA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Grand jury to determine if parents whose daughter was found dead 'melted' into couch will face charges

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A grand jury will decide if the parents of a woman who was found dead after being severely neglected will face charges. According to WAFB-TV, on Jan. 3, first responders were called out to a house in Slaughter after receiving a report that 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher had died. East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Ewell Bickham III arrived at the scene and saw what he called "the worst form of medical neglect I’ve ever seen."
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Distribution While Still on Supervised Release

Louisiana. – Raymond Hawthorne, Jr., 48, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey to 57 months (4 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for fentanyl distribution, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. On November 4, 2021, Hawthorne pleaded guilty to the charge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Louis Age Jr., Age 73, and Louis’ son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Age 51, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, Age 47, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, Age 27, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty on April 27, 2022, after a three-week jury trial before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe. They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal Agent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man arrested after shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS

