Nashville, TN

Might we see a rather normal week of weather?

By STEVE NORRIS Dickson Post
dicksonpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s this past weekend, it is going to be more seasonable this week with highs in the...

www.dicksonpost.com

Williamson Source

WEATHER: Windy with Possibility of Severe Storms Overnight

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 250 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-011000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 250 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to a couple of severe storms maybe possible for locations generally around and north of I-40 Corridor and around and west of I-65 Corridor late tonight.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

WEATHER: Be Weather Aware Tonight

NASHVILLE, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

A new month means new events, happenings in Columbia for summer

I don't know about you, but every year it seems spring zips by and suddenly we're in summertime, which means things are about to pick up in a major way. Maybe it's the fact the weather takes a few months to figure itself out during this time of year, which causes confusion and surprise for just about everyone. But as of now, the warmer temperatures and longer sunny days seem to have worked themselves out.
COLUMBIA, TN

