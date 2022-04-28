Might we see a rather normal week of weather?

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 250 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-011000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 250 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to a couple of severe storms maybe possible for locations generally around and north of I-40 Corridor and around and west of I-65 Corridor late tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines. $$
