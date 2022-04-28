ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dustin Brown to retire after 18 seasons with Kings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after this season, his 18th with the club.

The 37-year-old made the announcement Thursday ahead of the Kings’ regular-season finale. Los Angeles will face Edmonton in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Brown has played in a franchise record 1,295 regular-season games during his 18 seasons as a physical two-way forward for the Kings. The upstate New York native was a first-round draft pick in 2003. He spent eight seasons as Los Angeles’ captain, raising the Stanley Cup first after both of the team’s championships in 2012 and 2014.

Brown has 325 goals and 387 assists in his career. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games this season for Los Angeles.

Brown is one of the four remaining members of the Kings’ championship teams, along with goalie Jonathan Quick, defenseman Drew Doughty and captain Anze Kopitar.

