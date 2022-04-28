ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Only Dated Elon Musk To ‘Fill Space’ After Johnny Depp Drama, Texts Reveal

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Amber Heard’s text conversation with her former agent Christian Carino revealed that he’d spoken to the 36-year-old actress about her relationship and breakup with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, 50. A 2017 text exchange that was read in court as part of the $50 million defamation trial with Amber’s ex Johnny Depp, included him reminding Amber that she’d told him that she was “just filling space” when she was dating the Tesla founder.

The text from Amber said that she was “sad,” while “dealing with [the] breakup” from Elon. Christian, who was also Johnny’s agent, wrote back that he she had seemed like she wasn’t taking the relationship too seriously. “You weren’t in love with him, and you told me a thousand times, you were just filling space,” he wrote back, in the text read in court.

Another text from Amber showed that she was upset that the breakup had been public. Christian offered advice for the Aquaman actress. “You could avoid all this if you stopped dating über-famous people. You can be with a big man who isn’t famous,” he wrote. When asked to expand on what he meant in the text in the pre-recorded deposition, he said, “I believe what I was saying was, ‘If you don’t like being in the press about your personal life, then don’t date people that are famous.”

Elon and Amber did have a romantic relationship in 2017 and briefly reunited in 2018. Court documents alleged that the actress and entrepreneur began seeing each other during Amber’s marriage to Johnny. Both Amber and Elon have denied that they started seeing each other during the marriage. “Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later,” a representative for Elon told Vanity Fair in a past statement.

Elon, as well as James Franco, were both on the list of witnesses expected to be called during the defamation lawsuit, but it seems that neither will testify. A source with knowledge of the trial revealed that neither were expected to take the stand to the New York Post.

