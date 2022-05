San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney declared himself the winner on Twitter on Tuesday evening in a bid for State Assembly. With all precincts having reported as of Tuesday night, Haney had secured at least 63.3 percent of the votes in the race for Assembly District 17, with challenger David Campos garnering 36.7 percent. Not all of the votes are counted, but Haney’s commanding lead makes him the projected winner.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO