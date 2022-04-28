ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

By Lawson Gutzwiller
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some...

www.wlwt.com

