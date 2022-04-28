ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynne, AR

Wynne teacher arrested for sexual assault of a student, charged

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYNNE, Ark. (KATV) — After months of speculation, a Wynne High School art teacher was arrested for sexual assault in the second degree Wednesday, KATV's news content partner KAIT 8 News reported. In a Cross County Sheriff’s Office police report, Maegan Morian was booked into the jail around...

katv.com

