MMA Junkie Radio #3254: Guest Michael Rosenthal on Ngannou-Fury, Jon Jones, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
 3 days ago

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,254, the fellas bring on Boxing Junkie managing editor Michael Rosenthal to discuss the possibility of a Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight, as well as Canelo Alvarez taking a few shots at Kamaru Usman. They also discuss Jorge Masvidal’s latest court appearance, the return of Derrick Lewis, Jon Jones’ biggest threats and more.

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

