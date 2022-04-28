ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

Police: Alabama police seek woman on stolen lawnmower who took Crimson Tide yard sign

WOKV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice: Alabama police seek woman on stolen lawnmower...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 2

Related
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer arrested after he reportedly left scene of wreck he caused while driving under the infuence

A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after he reportedly left the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, officials say. Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and has been charged with driving under the influence — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
SALTILLO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Alabama police say man confessed to killing woman, led them to suitcase filled with bones

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flomaton, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Flomaton, AL
State
Alabama State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawn Mowers#Crimson Tide#Ncd
WKRG News 5

Fight over payment at nail store, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said a fight broke out over someone not paying at a local nail store on Tuesday afternoon. MPD says officers responded to Essential Nail and Spa on Old Pascagoula Road around 12:05 p.m. in reference to an assault. When officers arrived they discovered a female subject and the […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old. Elaina Encalada was last seen Friday, April 22, by a family member in Grand Bay, Ala. Encalada was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. If you have any information about Enclalada’s whereabouts, […]
MOBILE, AL
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Freddie Smith as the man who lost his life while 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva as the man who suffered injuries following a head-on collision Sunday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Bell Road and Ned Shelton Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that Freddie Smith was heading north on Bell Road [...]
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy