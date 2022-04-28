Police: Alabama police seek woman on stolen lawnmower who took Crimson Tide yard sign

It is a case that still has investigators shaking their heads. A 2006, Hummer H2 was buried in an alleged insurance fraud case in Washington County. The vehicle is finally out of its muddy hiding place and is now a key piece of evidence in a months-long investigation.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after he reportedly left the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, officials say. Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and has been charged with driving under the influence — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said a fight broke out over someone not paying at a local nail store on Tuesday afternoon. MPD says officers responded to Essential Nail and Spa on Old Pascagoula Road around 12:05 p.m. in reference to an assault. When officers arrived they discovered a female subject and the […]
Deputies rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation in Tennessee Sunday after a convenience store customer noticed her discreet signal for help, according to Hickman County Sheriff's Office officials.
For 21 years, Amanda Luxford Fernandez wondered why her mother didn’t love her enough to come back to her. Fernandez was just 12-years-old when she came home from school to find her mother gone, along with all of her childhood memories. Janet Jones Luxford had taken off with Brian...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Authorities have identified a Birmingham man who died after he was found Monday shot in a wrecked car in the front yard of an east Birmingham home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Jomorion Gordon, 19, of Birmingham died Monday afternoon at UAB Hospital from gunshot wounds. He was...
A Mississippi woman escaped a kidnapper with quick thinking and the help of a Good Samaritan, police said Wednesday. The incident happened Tuesday when a woman in Lee County was reportedly assaulted and forced int a car against her will in Tupelo and driven to Oxford. In Oxford, the woman...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old. Elaina Encalada was last seen Friday, April 22, by a family member in Grand Bay, Ala. Encalada was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. If you have any information about Enclalada’s whereabouts, […]
23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Freddie Smith as the man who lost his life while 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva as the man who suffered injuries following a head-on collision Sunday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Bell Road and Ned Shelton Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that Freddie Smith was heading north on Bell Road [...]
