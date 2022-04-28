INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 4.28.22

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin has responded to the release of convicted murderer Kyle Hedquist. Hedquist was convicted of the execution-style murder of a teenage girl in 1994 in Douglas County and sentenced to life without parole. He was recently released into the Salem community despite opposition from the Marion County Sheriff and District Attorney.
Grants Pass, Ore — Residents in Josephine County spoke out against a proposed project which would build an urban campground for residents experiencing homelessness in the city limits of Grants Pass. The meeting was hosted by the AllCare Community Foundation (ACCF), a nonprofit focused on supporting housing and education...
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Disposal of prescription drugs can be difficult. Annually, the Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors a “take back” day, which is Saturday, April 30. There will be another “take back” day in October 2022. However, local residents don’t need to hold on to unused or...
Comments / 0