Through music, Damien Geter examines 400 years of racial violence inflicted on Black Americans.It's a major work, and it could receive a large following, which makes Damien Geter both anxious and excited for the world premiere of his "An African American Requiem" to be staged at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7. "My stomach stays in a constant state of butterflies," he said. Geter, a composer and singer, examines through music and some written word the 400 years of racial violence inflicted on Black Americans — from slavery to lynchings to shootings of Black individuals "senselessly."...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 41 MINUTES AGO